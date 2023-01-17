BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Probation Department is currently looking to hire a new Youth Services Officer.

According to the KCPD, Youth Services Officers are responsible for the supervision, rehabilitation, and welfare of youth in a few distinct Kern County Probation facilities.

Applicants are required to complete 60 semester units or 90 quarter units of college coursework, have a valid California driver’s license and have a record free of felony convictions.

Applicants are also required to complete a written test and physical fitness test and enroll in a set of psychological evaluations.

You can apply on the County of Kern website or click here.