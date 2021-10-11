Kern PG&E customers to have PSPS, SoCal Edison customers under consideration

PG&E has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff for 633 customers in the east Bakersfield, Fort Tejon and Lebec areas, while 326 Kern County Southern California Edison customers are under consideration.

Early this morning PG&E confirmed it would be starting a PSPS in Kern County at noon today. PG&E’s shutoff will include customers in East Bakersfield in the are of Comanche Drive and south off Bakersfield in the Fort Tejon and Lebec areas ,according to the PG&E PSPS outage map.

SoCal Edison is warning 326 customers in the Lebec and Fraizer Park areas that they area also under consideration for a PSPS today, according SoCal Edison’s outage map.

This safety shutoff is being put in place due to a dry, offshore wind event expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph, causing risk of wild fires from energized power lines, according to PG&E.