BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday rallies to make donations happen. For The Boys and Girls Club, there are many ways you can help children in Kern County.

“Our goal is usually around $20,000, and what that does is help us scholarship children from our local homeless shelters to come to the Boys and Girls Club as their primary program during school holidays,” said Zane Smith, Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Kern County. “So, $20,000 dollars goes a long way when we’re serving three shelters for kids who call shelters home.”

The Boys and Girls Club serves around 160 homeless kids. Even after Giving Tuesday you can always donate through their website at BGCKC.org/donate.

Another vulnerable group in Kern is the LGBTQ+ community. The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity is participating in Giving Tuesday for the first time.

“LGBTQ people have been left to the side for too long,” said Jesus Martell Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity. “We want to enhance what it is to live in Kern County as an LGBTQ person. Everyone should have an affirming space where they feel free to be themselves, where they feel supported.”

The Center provides free mental health services, support groups, clothing swaps, and LGBTQ cultural training for healthcare and social services providers among other services.

Donations are essential for the center to continue its regular operations.

Their goal this year is $7,500, you can donate anytime through their website.