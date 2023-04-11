BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and JJ’s Legacy hosted a kickoff event for National Donate Life Month Tuesday to encourage the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

Through the generosity of an organ donor Sophiela Turner, a Bakersfield resident, was able to get a heart transplant after experiencing rapidly deteriorating health as a result from heart failure in 2012.

“So I stayed in the hospital for 7 weeks and two days and I remember the night before, or actually the night of, I was thinking, I don’t know how much longer I can do this. It became very very hard being in the hospital by myself away from my children. 3 hours away,” Turner said.

Turner says she knows losing a loved one is devastating, but organ donation shouldn’t be looked at as loss, but as gifting someone a second chance at life.

To sign up to become an organ donor, click here.