BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season brings joy and festivities here in Kern and it also brings a united community standing together to share that joy with our most vulnerable neighbors.

It’s not just about the holiday meal. It’s about the kindness and generosity that goes on behind the scene to put on an event like that. Countless people throughout Kern donate their time, food and warm clothing to those who are less fortunate.”

People in Kern are giving back to the community. Due to the national turkey shortage there was little hope residents at The Mission at Kern County were going to get a full turkey dinner this year but a generous donation was pivotal in meeting that goal to feed the need for Thanksgiving.

“About three weeks ago we had zero turkeys. We had Kern County Probation Officers Association come through and they donated 110 turkeys just a few days ago,” Carolos Baldovinos the executive director for The Mission at Kern County said.

The extra food will be used to keep the holiday joy around for days after Thanksgiving.

“This is the time of year where it can be hard on families that aren’t able to provide certain things,” Jeff Ruiz a probation supervisor at the Kern County Probation Department said.

The Blessing Corner partnered with Bakersfield High School students to feed seniors.

They met at the senior apartment complex off 10th and M street and handed out meals with gift bags filled with essentials.

“I think it speaks volume of the students. It shows the community that they care and that they want to give back to the community from where they’re from,” Griselda Sanchez a Spanish language teacher at BHS said.

CAPK, the Salvation Army and the Delano Police Department are just a few of many other groups that have been giving back to Kern. If you’re hungry and would like a warm Thanksgiving meal The Mission will be serving meals at 11 a.m. The Blessing Corner will also be serving food at 11:30 a.m.

While volunteer opportunities might not still be available at these Thanksgiving events these organizations will still gladly accept donations.