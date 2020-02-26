Kern oil EIR overturned on appeal

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, photo a pump jack operates in an oil field in the Permian Basin in Texas. The world may be heading into an oversupply of oil, and that possibility is hanging over members of the OPEC cartel, which will meet later this week to decide whether to further cut production to boost prices. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has invalidated Kern County’s controversial oil and gas permitting ordinance that allows oil companies to begin oilfield extraction operations with a single overarching environmental impact report, rather than individual EIRs for each well.

The decision would mean additional time and expense for oil companies.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said his office learned of the decision at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and county attorneys were still studying the 150-page decision and working to determine their next step. He said he would withhold further comment for the time being.

Environmental activist Tom Franz of Shafter said the court’s decision was good news.

“That’s what we want,” he said. “There are so many kinds of situations in the oil fields. You just can’t know what the effects are going to be on every single well, so you need individual EIRs. I’m not saying it’s a victory yet, but it would be a good thing.”

Frantz said he had not seen the decision or heard even preliminary details.

