BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Public Health Department and Kern Behavioral Health are three months into the “Ground in Health” campaign and officials are discussing the importance of sleep.

The “Ground in Health” campaign is a campaign that encourages positive changes, according to officials.

The month of March was the month of nutrition but officials are shifting their focus to the importance of sleep now.

Brynn Carrigan, Director of Kern County Public Health Services, says one in three adults do not get enough sleep. Inadequate sleep can lead to serious health issues.

The best thing you can do is try getting seven hours of sleep a night and wake up on a consistent schedule, officials said.

“I think it’s all about having a healthy balance. I think, you know, setting timers, kind of setting those boundaries, works really well for that. And you know, just just kind of keeping in mind that you’re reading to relax and not to kind of get into the story. So I would recommend a lots of, you know, picture books, books that have short chapters,” Fahra Daredia with the Kern County Library said.

Some other tips for getting a good night’s sleep are to avoid caffeine before bed, stay active during the day and stay off electronics for at least 30 minutes before bed.