Kern officials: No plans for Halloween restrictions, but use best judgment when celebrating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern officials did not announce any restrictions for upcoming Halloween celebrations, but instead, residents are asked to use good judgment to avoid transmission of the coronavirus.

Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop was asked if the county had any plans to restrict Halloween celebrations during a briefing Thursday. Earlier this week, Los Angeles County officials anounced guidelines that would have banned trick-or-treating, but changed them to say it’s not recommended.

Alsop was skeptical that any holiday could be canceled.

“Announcing that you’re cancelling Halloween is a fairly bold statement to make, I don’t know how you’d do that,” he said. “Are we going to cancel Christmas or Thanksgiving?”