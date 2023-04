BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizers with Give Big Kern announced the organization’s website has a link where community members can donate and stay updated with the number of donors, volunteers and money raised.

The Kern County community can get involved with Give Big Kern by clicking here and donating and volunteering, according to organizers.

Organizers say through Give Big Kern millions have been raised for hundreds of local nonprofits.

Give Big Kern is scheduled for May 2.