Kern Mosquito and Vector Control to provide update on this year’s mosquito season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control will provide an update on this year’s mosquito season on Wednesday.

This time last year Kern County saw an uptick of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are also known as ankle-biters. This breed of mosquito can bite multiple times, and transmit dangerous viruses such as Zika, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever and more. None of these viruses have been detected in the county.

Kern County Mosquito and Vector Control will also provide tips to avoid being bitten.