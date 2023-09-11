BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The C.H.A.N.G.E. Mobile Clinic launched in April to service around 100 people but now the owner says that goal has been passed and he sees big things in the future.

“Hey, I’m a social worker, I have food and water is it cool if I come talk to y’all?”

A simple question breaking down barriers between the unhoused and one man trying to help.

That man is Edward Robinson, who is behind a mobile clinic and agency called the Social Servant in Kern that he says focuses on low-barrier wrap-around support that he and his volunteers administer to those unhoused.

Robinson transports hygiene bags, food, blankets and tents and provides information for resources to the homeless across the county. He said his passion is personal, as he was once homeless himself.

“I know what it’s like to feel that financial strain and economic instability […] and I said how can I play my part, I know what it is like,” said Robinson.

That’s when Robinson came up with the idea of the mobile clinic and received funding from a partnership with Kern Health Systems.

The goal originally was to serve 100 people, Robinson has serviced more than 270 people and anticipates hitting 300 by the end of the year.

“The heart of equity is going to where the people are and so we’re very pleased with the approach that the social servant has been taking which has really just been getting out and helping people where they happen to live,” said Matthews.

Results, Robinson said show the impact going to the homeless directly can make.

“It’s getting to the point where I’m getting peace signs and waves all day long, so it feels good to know I’m making a tangible impact in the lives of those who need it,” said Robinson.

Robinson says his hope is for the mobile clinic to expand with more volunteers and mobile clinics throughout the county but there is no confirmation on if that is to come.