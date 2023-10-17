BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is set to host a virtual job fair on Thursday, Oct. 19 so job seekers can explore the career options in the medical field.
According to Kern Medical officials, the event will be hosted online from 1 to 5 p.m. Job seekers can book 15-minute time slots to interact with Kern Medical representatives.
The positions available include:
- Clinical Nurse Specialist – ICU
- Director of ER
- Hospital Staff Nurse
- Clinical Laboratory Scientist
- Licensed Vocational Nurses
- Emergency Department Advanced Practice Provider
- Senior Information Technology Infrastructure Engineer
- Correctional Juvenile Staff Nurse
To participate in the job fair, register on the Kern Medical website.