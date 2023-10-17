BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is set to host a virtual job fair on Thursday, Oct. 19 so job seekers can explore the career options in the medical field.

According to Kern Medical officials, the event will be hosted online from 1 to 5 p.m. Job seekers can book 15-minute time slots to interact with Kern Medical representatives.

The positions available include:

Clinical Nurse Specialist – ICU

Director of ER

Hospital Staff Nurse

Clinical Laboratory Scientist

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Emergency Department Advanced Practice Provider

Senior Information Technology Infrastructure Engineer

Correctional Juvenile Staff Nurse

To participate in the job fair, register on the Kern Medical website.