BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical will be hosting a “Party in the parking lot” back to school event to help students receive the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming school year, according to a release.

Kern Medical will be offering free physicals, wellness checks immunizations and catch-up vaccines before the start of the fall semester. The event will also be providing participants with backpacks, haircuts, food and drinks, according to organizers.

Officials said children must be present to receive a backpack and haircut and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The back-to-school giveaway is happening August 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at 1111 Columbus St., Suite 1000 in East Bakersfield.