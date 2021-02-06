Kern Medical shutting down its 2 outpatient pharmacies due to funding changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical says it will have to shut down its two outpatient retail pharmacies due to funding changes.

The hospital said its pharmacies depend on supplemental funding from government programs, as Medi-Cal reimbursement does not cover all its costs. Kern Medical said a new state executive order will significantly reduce the Medi-Cal reimbursements the pharmacies receive and will shift the benefit to the state.

“Prior to this change in the state’s 340B pharmacy program, reimbursements allowed Kern Medical to operate these retail pharmacies with a positive margin,” the hospital said in a news release. “With this change, these two retail pharmacies could only operate at a $2.5 million loss, which is not sustainable by our overall organization.”

The hospital said the pharmacies will shut down as of March 31, when the executive order goes into effect and the reimbursements will end.

Kern Medical said it currently employs a total of 28 people at the two outpatient pharmacies.