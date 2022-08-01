BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees.

The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on Monday.

“We at Kern Medical would like to thank SEIU, its bargaining team, and its members for their work to reach an agreement,” Scott Thygerson, Kern Medical CEO, said.

SEIU said workers voted between July 26 to 28 to approve the new agreement which will give significant wage increases to all represented employees.

“Hundreds and hundreds of us voted to ratify a historic union contract,” Eva Dominguez and MRI Lead Technologist at Kern Medical and SEIU 521 Negotiations Manager, said. “This is an important step toward transforming Kern Medical into a workplace that invests in and retains healthcare workers and provides the best care.”

The agreement gives additional salary steps to Registered Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants.

Kern Medical says the agreement helps to retain existing employees and recruit new permanent staff.

“We look forward to our continuing work to serve our community,” Thygerson, said. “We all share in supporting Kern Medical’s unique and vital role as our area’s teaching hospital, trauma and specialty center for the most vulnerable.”