BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical Hospital was put on a brief lockdown after Bakersfield Police responded to reports of a shooting.

According to a 17 News Photographer, about a dozen police vehicles set up in the parking lot of the East Bakersfield hospital just before 5 a.m.

After an investigation, BPD said they could not find any evidence of a shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.