BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers.

Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership.

Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to take care of patients when they’re at their most vulnerable, according to organizers.

“The ER is the first point of contact for these patients. They are definitely going through something scary like you said, and a lot of the times they’re alone so the RN is the first person they lean on,” Sara Lopez, a stroke program coordinator, said. “Develop trust with. We really want these experienced nurses to come and also show new, younger nurses in the community how to be competent nurses at the bedside.”

It’s recommended job applicants pre-register and you can do that now using this QR code in the video. Job applicants should bring a resume and check in through the main lobby.