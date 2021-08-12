Kern Medical hosting back-to-school vaccination clinic Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical will host a clinic Saturday providing free vaccinations and school physicals for children.

The clinic will provide immunizations, HPV vaccinations and physicals from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kern Medical’s Columbus Clinic at 1111 Columbus St., according to a hospital news release.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 661-326-5512 or 661-326-2800.