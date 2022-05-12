BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks International Nurses Day, recognizing the contributions these medical professionals make each day.

Kern Medical held a lunch celebration Thursday afternoon to honor the nurses’ commitment to the field.

A nonprofit called “Our Economy Central Valley” organized the event, giving out lunch from City Sandwich.

Local nurses said their job is as important as ever after two years spent battling the pandemic.

“International Nurses Day, it’s also Nurses Week, it’s also Hospital week. It’s been great now that we’re emerging more from the pandemic to actually get together and recognize all the amazing things that our staff have done. They’ve done this before the pandemic was here, they’ve been heroic throughout the pandemic,” CEO of Kern Medical Scott Thygerson said.