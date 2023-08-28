BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical held a grand opening on Monday for a newly remodeled outpatient pediatrics clinic in east Bakersfield.

The milestone marks a significant advancement in the commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community, Kern Medical said.

As part of their continuing advancement of pediatric services, Kern Medical received a $9.2 million grant that has funded the new outpatient pediatric clinic, as well as a new inpatient pediatric unit.

“We plan on seeing several hundred patients a day here. We have four to six mid-levels on any given day,” Renee Villanueva, Kern Medical Chief Ambulatory and Outreach Officer, told 17 News. “We are open six days a week here at Columbus. We have two fulltime nurses in the pediatrics area, and we have anywhere from 11 to 15 medical assistants on any given day. We love our pediatrics clinic and we are so excited it’s new and remodeled for the public.”

The remainder of the grant funding will be used to build a dedicated pediatric ER and other pediatric related equipment at Kern Medical.

The new clinic is located on Columbus Street.