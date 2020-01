BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical Center had its first baby of the decade born at exactly midnight on Wednesday.

The baby girl, Alina Kaur Takhar, was born at seven pounds and four ounces. According to the hospital, this is the first baby to be born at exactly midnight in the past several years.

The baby’s parents are Jasmin and Gurjeet Takhar. This is their first child together, Kern Medical said.