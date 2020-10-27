Kern Medical Center debuts new Simulation Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical Center debuted its new Simulation Center on Tuesday.

The center is an $850,000 investment to train staff on realistic medical procedures before they get to work on real people. Dr. Sage Wexner said the center will train a variety of positions in the medical field, from physicians to nurses and EMT’s to assistants.

The simulators are full-size mannikins that are controlled by computer software from an adjacent room. The mannikins’ organ systems are programmed to respond to whatever procedure the user is performing. Each training area is designed to reflect realistic scenarios.

Wexner said trainees can be accepted from all over the world, but hope many will stay in Kern County. They prefer to train local medical professionals to keep them in the community.

The center is located at 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave.