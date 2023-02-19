BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hospital Authority Board of Governors is holding a special meeting this week after members of the public were mistakenly turned away from last week’s meeting after it started.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., and the board will re-represent the agenda items from the Feb. 15 meeting.

Kern Medical said it wants to ensure it fulfills its requirements as a public entity and gives the public equal and complete opportunities to access the Board members and comment on matters at the Feb. 15 meeting.