Kern Medical announces winners of 2021 Southern San Joaquin Valley Research Forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical has announced the winners of this year’s Southern San Joaquin Valley Research Forum, which included more than 60 case studies and research projects from the hospital, Cal State Bakersfield and the Rio Bravo Family Medicine Residency Program.

First place went to Pharmacy Resident Rachael Jongsma of Kern Medical for her presentation “Effect of Transitioning Azole Therapies on Outcomes of Coccidioidomycosis,” second to Dr. Rupam Sharma of Kern Medical for “An Observational Study of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in a Public Academic Medical Center” and third place also went to Sharma for “Coccidioidal Peritonitis: A Review of t 17 Cases.”

In a news release, Kern County Hospital Authority CEO Russell Judd said, “Despite a year of unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, we are pleased to have had so many participate, with some focusing on COVID-19 and Coccidioidomycosis, demonstrating the importance of ongoing scientific research.”