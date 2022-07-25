BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Hospital Authority (KCHA) and Service Employees International Union 521 (SEIU) reached a tentative agreement and averted the three-day labor strike, according to a news release from SEIU 521.

The SEIU 521 says, the tentative agreement addresses the staffing challenges, which includes raises for all workers under the contract, one-time bonuses and additional salary steps for registered nurses, nurse practitioners physicians assistants and other.

The new agreement will expire in June 2025 if the agreement sticks, according to SEIU 521.

Eva Dominguez, MRI Technologist and a member of the SEIU 521 Negotiations team, said:

“It’s no secret Kern Medical has experienced a chronic staffing shortage, and it’s been hard to get workers to stay, ” Dominguez said in the news release. “Healthcare workers would come here, gain valuable experience, then move on to neighboring hospitals. With this new agreement, we believe we have a better chance of holding onto experienced healthcare workers who live and raise their families here in Kern County. Our fight was always about putting Kern Medical in a position to compete for the best workers and providing the best care for all Kern residents.”

The Kern Medical spokesperson stated the hospital does not have comment at this time.