BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 22nd season of the local learning program, “Do the Math,” is set to begin Sept. 12. Math tutors take problems from callers and solve them on air.

Organizers say the program can be a useful tool for students and parents who are in need of a little extra help with their homework.

While math is the core of the program, the show has evolved into covering science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

A new segment, “Math in the Real World” will highlight on-location lessons at local businesses and organizations where industry professionals will demonstrate how STEAM concepts are used in their everyday jobs, according to organizers.

Free, phone-in tutoring will be available to students from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. most Tuesdays and Wednesdays by calling 661-636-4347 or toll-free at 866-636-6284. You can also email your questions to dothemath@kern.org.

Where to Watch