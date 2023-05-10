BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California’s reparation task force approved a 500-page document of recommendations on how the state may compensate and apologize to black residents for generations of harm caused by enslavement.

The panel assesses potential payment based on discriminatory harms in voting, housing, education, disproportionate policing and incarceration. Harms that Kern County pastor and activist Ralph Anthony believes continue to plague black Californians today.

“You can’t just these things happened in the past and have no effect today, it is there […] the facts speak for itself,” Anthony said.

However, Kern County Pastor, Angelo Frazier, does not see it the same and says reparations could be divisive.

“I think this is going to wind up diving us as a people as a nation because yes there’s racism, but I don’t believe the country’s racist, yes we’ve had challenges but we’ve overcome a lot of those challenges and so I think money by itself can set us up for failure again,” Frazier said.

Reparations have been given to other races, but the two pastors disagree on whether it’s appropriate now.

“If you look down on another people because of this or that in this case color and do things ignorantly that have a negative impact on them it’s going to hurt the country, it hurts families, it begins deterioration, but we can turn it around through reparations,” Anthony said.

“To blanketly say just because you are this, we’re giving you this I believe does a disservice to any race in my opinion,” Frazier said.

Yet, for Anthony this hits close to home after being on the front lines of this fight for decades and he hopes as the task force edges closer to presenting its final report it will be approved.

“I saw what it was back in the 60s when we were talking about it, people we still losing lives even up to the day of George Floyd or more and right now in our systems are problem that still shows something was wrong and there’s reasons for that that go back to the days of devaluing one human from another that was in power,” Anthony said.

The task force is scheduled to meet on June 30 for the last time to formally accept the report and hand it off to legislators where a decision will be made on approval.