BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies will be getting a pay raise after a union approved a deal with the county.

In July, 17 News reported county supervisors approved a 10% increase for entry-level deputies in the department. But members of the Kern Law Enforcement Association still needed to approve the proposal.

On Wednesday night, KLEA president Richard Anderson confirmed with the deal was narrowly approved.

The contract is only for one year, however.