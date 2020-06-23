Kern Latino Giving Circle awards $11K to local nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Latino Giving Circle has announced the recipients of its 2020 grant awards.

The members of the circle recently reviewed and approved the grants after hearing presentations from finalists and decided to invest $11,250 in three Kern County nonprofits focused on leadership development and civic engagement in the local Latino community.

The winners are the Green Field Walking Group, the Rapid Response Network of Kern and South Kern Sol. They each received $3,750.

The Kern Latino Giving Circle is part of the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Giving Circle Network. KLGC is one of 22 circles investing in Latino-led nonprofits making tangible impacts in local communities.

“Latinos have always been generous with their hearts and culture, and even more so now in philanthropy,” said KLGC member Valerie Gorospe. “I love that Latinos in Kern County are coming together like this, and it speaks well for the future.”

Kern County’s Latino Giving Circle is open to anyone. Each member contributes a minimum of $1,000 a year, or $85 a month, and collectively the group chooses which organizations receive the funding.

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to visit https://bit.ly/2Yq7emk.