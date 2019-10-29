Kern judges make history: In 2020, female judges will hold position of presiding judge and assistant presiding judge

Judge Colette M. Humphrey has been unanimously selected as the next assistant presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court and will assume her new duties Jan. 1.

With Judge Judith K. Dulcich as the court’s presiding judge, the new year will mark the first time in the court’s history where both the presiding judge and assistant presiding judge are women.

“I’m excited about it because we’re going to be working together,” Humphrey said. “I think [Dulcich] does a great job. Her management skills are amazing, so it’s going to be fun working with her.”

This will be Humphrey’s second term as assistant presiding judge.

“I never really thought about the fact that we were two women in this position,” Dulcich said. “I knew that she was our first female Presiding and I was the second but it never struck me. Nowadays, I think we just look around and it’s just who can do the job and who will do it competently.”

Humphrey was appointed a judge in 1998 by then-Gov. Pete Wilson. She worked for the District Attorney’s office from 1985 to 1998.