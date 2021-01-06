Kern judge refuses to issue injunction allowing outdoor dining

UPDATE (1/6): A news release from Anton’s office said the judge asked the attorney to provide further detail in a brief. Another court hearing had not been scheduled.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Wednesday refused to issue an injunction to at least temporarily allow outdoor dining after finding the plaintiffs failed to show the governor exceeded his legal powers with recent executive orders, or that the court even had the authority to issue the injunction.

While acknowledging “we’re in some unique areas here,” Superior Court Judge Kenneth G. Pritchard said during the hearing he didn’t believe he had the authority to overturn the outdoor dining ban. Pritchard also didn’t find Gov. Gavin Newsom acted irrationally in issuing executive orders that closed dining rooms and other establishments in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The injunction requested by the plaintiffs would have forced Newsom and the state Department of Public Health to cease enforcement against businesses operating with outdoor dining until a thorough risk-benefit analysis was conducted and approved by the court.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas Anton argued restaurants should be allowed reopen outdoor dining areas because eating outside carries only a moderate risk of COVID infection. He also said the order has been enforced unfairly. Anton noted large companies such as Walmart and Costco are allowed to remain open and sell food, which he said can be eaten on the premises, without fear of fines or suspension.

“Our clients have been dispossessed of their businesses, of their ability to earn a living,” said Anton, who represents roughly three dozen local restaurants and bars.