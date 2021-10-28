$2M judgment issued in Bakersfield elder neglect, wrongful death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered a senior care service provider to pay $2 million in a wrongful death case where it was alleged the wife of an 80-year-old man was duped into transferring him from a skilled nursing facility to a place where he didn’t receive necessary care.

The judgment entered earlier this month against Wade Budney, who did business as “A Helping Hand Senior Care Services,” orders a total of $2,011,297.06 be paid to the wife of John Paul Owens and two of her children, plaintiffs’ attorneys said in a news release Thursday morning.

John and Carol Owens had been married 57 years at the time of his death in 2018.

“Ms. Owens never-ending love for her husband motivated her to unceasingly pursue this case and give him a voice,” said Tanya Alsheikh of Chain Cohn Stiles. “We are working to ensure that we hold individuals and companies accountable when they take advantage of a particularly vulnerable portion of our population, when they care more about their profits instead of the dignity and health of that individual who they have a responsibly toward.”

In February 2017, in retirement and suffering from Alzheimer’s, Paul Owens fell and broke his hip, according to the lawsuit. After surgery, he was placed in a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation. He was supposed to receive daily therapy, and Carol Owens planned for him to return home after a short time.

Budney fooled Carol Owens into agreeing to transfer her husband to a facility with a lower level of care despite the owner of that facility telling Budney in text messages it was an inappropriate location for Paul Owens’ needs, according to Chain Cohn Stiles. She said Budney told her that Paul had to be moved because his Medicare was running low.

Further text messages revealed Budney was arranging to have medical records altered to make it appear Paul Owens was qualified for the facility, attorneys said.

“It is believed that Budney did the foregoing for his financial gain, which was solely based upon his successful transfer of Paul Owens from one facility to another,” said the news release.

Paul Owens had developed bed sores while at the skilled nursing facility, the suit said.

In March 2017, Budney took Owens to Silvercrest Manor, an assisted living home in East Bakersfield, according to the suit. He stayed there a week before being transferred to Memorial Hospital, where staff found his blood glucose elevated, noticed pressure ulcers and found his altered mental status was due to toxic encephalopathy.

He died in January 2018.

This article will be updated.