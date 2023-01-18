BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Job Fest is returning for the first year since the start of the pandemic and it starts next month in Lamont.

The event in Lamont is scheduled to take place at the David Head Center in the David Head Community Building on San Diego Street, according to organizers.

About 30 to 35 employers will be at the center from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23 looking to hire for hundreds of positions, according to organizers. The event will include representatives from Bolthouse Farms, Kern Medical Center, Amazon, Grimmway Farms and more.

Organizers encourage coming with at least 20 resume copies, a completed master application and being dressed for success.

The Job Fest schedule for this year is as follows:

Lamont: Feb. 23

Bakersfield: March 15

Ridgecrest: April 6

Lake Isabella: April 20

Taft: May 4

Shafter: May 18

Delano: June 15

For more information about the Job Fest in Lamont or other Kern Job Fairs go to their website.