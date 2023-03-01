BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has officially billed the month of March as “Social Work Appreciation Month” and announced their aim to celebrate the positive impact local social workers make on the community.

A news release from the Kern County Human Services Department says that March is nationally recognized as “Professional Social Work Appreciation Month” to honor social workers for the numerous contributions they make.

The theme for 2023 is “Social Work Breaks Barriers” and it highlights how social workers bend backward to add value by empowering people and communities to overcome hurdles that keep them from living their best lives, according to the news release.