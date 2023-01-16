BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday to honor the legacy and memory of Civil Rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. In Kern County, the day started with an annual community breakfast.

Throughout the day more events were held in King’s memory. He would have been 94 years old this year if he was not assassinated in 1968 at age 39.

At breakfast, Keynote speaker Bishop Broderick Huggins gave a speech some would say similar to the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. delivering a speech at Ebenezer Baptist church in the 60s.

“It’s a joy and a privilege to be able to echo the sentiments, the theology of such a great man, and I am always excited about being able to echo the principles that he died for […] In a world of hatred, bigotry, and injustice, we can’t do these kinds of things enough,” said Huggins.

Awards were given to community leaders in King’s likeness, including an award dedicated to speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, many walked out in opposition to Mccarthy receiving an award and protested outside.

“What Dr. King stood for, what his principles were, Kevin McCarthy does not align with those principles,” said Bakersfield NAACP President Patrick Jackson.

During the civil rights movement, King protested, believing nonviolent protests were the most effective weapon against injustice, a move protesters felt was recreated today in his spirit.

Another move made by King recreated was marching. Martin Luther King Jr. marched on Washington nearly 60 years ago for equal rights for Black Americans.

Many commemorated him by coming together at St. Peter’s church to do the same by marching to Martin Luther King Jr. Park. However, the march was canceled due to weather, yet the celebration continued.

Showing that decades after King’s death, with racial injustice still persistent, Kern County can come together for a common goal, to celebrate a man who wanted change.