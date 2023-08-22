BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s business community celebrated at the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce’s 44th Annual Statewide Convention last week.

The convention was held from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 in Orange County. Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics, locally owned by Dr. Carlos A. Alvarez and Pam Alvarez R.N., was given the Central Region Business of the Year Award, and Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jay Tamsi was given the Entrepreneurship and Community Excellence award, according to a release.

“Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics has grown it’s business from 4 employees to 15 in the last 12 years,” said Julian Canete, President and CEO of CHCC. “Dr. Alvarez brings over 40 years medical experience while his wife Pam brings over 30. The expertise and quality care these two provide through their business and philanthropy in the Central Valley is exceptional.”

Tamsi, who owns local business Tamsi Consulting, has been a champion and advocate for entrepreneurs and small businesses, the release read.

“As KCHCC President and CEO the last 10 years, Jay has increased membership throughout Kern County’s rural areas by 300%, which contributes to job growth and economic development,” said KCHCC Board Chairwoman Olivia Garcia. “He has made an extensive impact and commitment to entrepreneurship and small businesses by being the founder of the first ever Kern County Small Business Academy (English and Spanish).”

Tamsi says he credits his efforts during his 12-year-period at Dreyer’s Ice Cream prior to his role at KCHCC. He says his time the allowed him to expand on research and development, which then led him to job creation for the brand companies.

“Overall, our community and the State of California is well-trained and equipped as trained entrepreneurs and small businesses because of the work we are doing in Kern and across the Central Valley,” said Tamsi. “I believe in every chamber member, diversity, equity and inclusion, and most of all, the passion to serve as a quality servant to my members and all California residents.”