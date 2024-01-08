BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is set to receive funding from the state to buy dozens of electric buses.

Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced Monday that California was awarded $88 million to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The funding will allow KHSD to purchase 39 electric buses.

Officials say the Clean School Bus Program will provide $5 billion over five years to support the transition to zero-emission and low-emission school buses statewide.