Kern High School District to hold holiday meal distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern High School District will be holding a holiday meal kit distribution on Monday for students and families.

The distribution will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Regional Occupational Center (ROC) located at 501 South Mt. Vernon Avenue. The meal kit will contain enough food for 10 days worth of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks.

The meal kits will be are available to children from ages 2 to 18 in the community.

For more information, contact the KHSD.