Kern High School District to begin free summer meal program in June

The Kern High School District will offer a free summer meal program for students and children under 18 years old beginning in June.

The district said meals will be provided at the following high school campuses beginning June 3 through July 12.

Arvin

Bakersfield

East Bakersfield

Foothill

Golden Valley

Highland

Independence

Kern Valley

Mira Monte

North

Ridgeview

Shafter

South

West

You can find out more about the program by calling the district at 661-827-3171.