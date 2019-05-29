Kern High School District to begin free summer meal program in June
The Kern High School District will offer a free summer meal program for students and children under 18 years old beginning in June.
The district said meals will be provided at the following high school campuses beginning June 3 through July 12.
- Arvin
- Bakersfield
- East Bakersfield
- Foothill
- Golden Valley
- Highland
- Independence
- Kern Valley
- Mira Monte
- North
- Ridgeview
- Shafter
- South
- West
You can find out more about the program by calling the district at 661-827-3171.
