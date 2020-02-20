Kern High School District ROC holds ribbon-cutting for new salon at School of Cosmetology

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Regional Occupational Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new salon at its School of Cosmetology Wednesday.

The student-run salon gives high school students the opportunity to work with real customers and trains them in the skills necessary to get their cosmetology license.

Regional Occupational Center Principal Brian Miller says the three areas of focus for the program are hair, skin and nails. Students also learn business skills.

“I’m super excited, I really like this program a lot. Even though it’s a hustle in the morning, it’s all worth it because it’s going to for my career,” said senior Carolina Zuniga.

Students dedicate 1600 hours to the program. It is aligned with the State Cosmetology Board requirements.

After completing the program, students are eligible to take the State Cosmetology Board Licensing Exam.

The full-day cosmetology program is open to seniors and there are 75 students currently enrolled.

You can schedule an appointment or walk-in for a haircut or other service, Tuesday through Friday.

You can book your appointment by calling 396-4918.

The school is located at 501 South Mt. Vernon Ave.