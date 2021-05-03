Kern High School District releases revised schedule for June graduation ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a year full of lockdowns, restrictions and distance learning, Kern High School District seniors will soon get the chance to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.
The district has released a revised graduation schedule, with most of the ceremonies taking place on June 8 and 9. The schedule will be presented to the school board during tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. Here is the full list:
JUNE 1
Regional Occupational Center: 6 p.m. at the Kern Agricultural Pavilion, 3300 E. Belle Terrace.
JUNE 2
Career Technical Education: 6 p.m. at the CTE Matrix Center
JUNE 7
Mira Monte High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium
Stockdale High: 8 p.m. at Mustang Field
JUNE 8
Continuation High Schools/Workforce: 7:30 p.m. at BHS’ Griffith Field
East Bakersfield High: 7 p.m. at Permenter Field
Frontier High: 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium
Highland High: 7 p.m. at Scotland Yard
Kern Valley High: 5 p.m. at the football stadium
North High: 7 p.m. at Eliades Field
Ridgeview High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium
JUNE 9
Bakersfield High: 7:30 p.m. at Griffith Field
Centennial High: 7:30 p.m. at Golden Hawk Stadium
Foothill High: 7 p.m. at Ned Permenter Stadium
Independence High: 8 p.m. at Falcon Stadium
Liberty High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium
Shafter High: 7:30 p.m. at North Practice Field
South High: 7 p.m. on South High Grounds
JUNE 10
Golden Valley High: 6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium
West High: 8 p.m. at Kilgore Stadium
JUNE 11
Arvin High: 7:30 p.m. at Barle Stadium
Bakersfield Adult School: 7 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium