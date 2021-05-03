Kern High School District releases revised schedule for June graduation ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a year full of lockdowns, restrictions and distance learning, Kern High School District seniors will soon get the chance to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas.

The district has released a revised graduation schedule, with most of the ceremonies taking place on June 8 and 9. The schedule will be presented to the school board during tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. Here is the full list:

JUNE 1

Regional Occupational Center: 6 p.m. at the Kern Agricultural Pavilion, 3300 E. Belle Terrace.

JUNE 2

Career Technical Education: 6 p.m. at the CTE Matrix Center

JUNE 7

Mira Monte High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium

Stockdale High: 8 p.m. at Mustang Field

JUNE 8

Continuation High Schools/Workforce: 7:30 p.m. at BHS’ Griffith Field

East Bakersfield High: 7 p.m. at Permenter Field

Frontier High: 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium

Highland High: 7 p.m. at Scotland Yard

Kern Valley High: 5 p.m. at the football stadium

North High: 7 p.m. at Eliades Field

Ridgeview High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium

JUNE 9

Bakersfield High: 7:30 p.m. at Griffith Field

Centennial High: 7:30 p.m. at Golden Hawk Stadium

Foothill High: 7 p.m. at Ned Permenter Stadium

Independence High: 8 p.m. at Falcon Stadium

Liberty High: 8 p.m. at the football stadium

Shafter High: 7:30 p.m. at North Practice Field

South High: 7 p.m. on South High Grounds

JUNE 10

Golden Valley High: 6:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium

West High: 8 p.m. at Kilgore Stadium

JUNE 11

Arvin High: 7:30 p.m. at Barle Stadium

Bakersfield Adult School: 7 p.m. at Harvey Auditorium