Kern High School district providing free meals to children starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District will provide free meals to children ages 2 to 18 beginning Friday.

All 18 high schools and Nueva Continuation High School will hold drive-thru meal distribution from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the district. Each child will receive a bag containing multiple meals. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Following are the distribution sites: