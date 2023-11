BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District Police Department is welcoming one of its newest members Monday afternoon.

The newest recruit is a 2-year-old Labrador named Enzo. KHSD officials say Enzo is specially trained in firearm detection.

Enzo and his handler, Officer Earnest, will be introduced by the KHSD Chief of Police at a special commission ceremony on Monday afternoon.