Kern High School District names new Panama Lane campus Del Oro High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new high school being built at the corner of Panama Lane and Cottonwood Road will be named Del Oro High School, the Kern High School District Board of Directors decided Monday evening.

Del Oro High School will be the district’s 19th high school.

After months of delay, the district decided on the name, passing over eight other names under consideration including Prosperity, Victory, Panama, Tacoma and David Nelson.

The new high school is expected to open in August 2022.