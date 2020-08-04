Kern High School District moves start of school year to Aug. 24

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District approved moving the start date for the new school year to Aug. 24.

The KHSD board voted on the move Monday night in addition to several other items concerning the start of the school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted not to compel teachers to teach in person for the year. Instead, teachers will have an option to decide whether they’ll go to their respective campus or continue teaching from their homes.

The pandemic forced a closure of Kern County schools on March 17.

