Kern High School District meal distribution happening on Mondays, Thursdays only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is scaling back its free meal distributions.
Meals will now only be given out Mondays and Thursdays. The change comes as the district works to bring students back to campus.
On Thursday, families with children ages 2 to 18 can pick a free meal between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Kern High School District campuses.
- Bakersfield High School
- Centennial High School
- East Bakersfield High School
- Foothill High School
- Frontier High School
- Golden Valley High School
- Highland High School
- Independence High School
- Kern Valley High School
- Liberty High School
- Mira Monte High School
- North High School
- Nueva High School
- Ridgeview High School
- Shafter High School
- South High School
- Stockdale High School
- West High School
- Arvin High School (4:30 pm- 6:00 pm)