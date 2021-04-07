Kern High School District meal distribution happening on Mondays, Thursdays only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is scaling back its free meal distributions.

Meals will now only be given out Mondays and Thursdays. The change comes as the district works to bring students back to campus.

On Thursday, families with children ages 2 to 18 can pick a free meal between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Kern High School District campuses.