Kern High School District investigating alleged harassment of LGBTQ student club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry parents and students demanded action from Frontier High School after a club for LGBTQ students was allegedly harassed.
According to multiple posts on social media, the Gay Straight Alliance at the school was bullied after its first meeting of the school year.
The students allegedly interfered with the group by holding “Make America Great Again” flags, shouting slurs and following them to the parking lot.
The Kern High School District confirmed an incident between the groups that is being investigated.
The district released the following statement:
The Kern High School District and Frontier High School recognize that students have varying viewpoints and opinions. One of the goals of the educational process is to teach students how to communicate respectfully with each other. The reported incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Frontier High School is currently being investigated. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate follow-up measures will be taken.Kern High School District