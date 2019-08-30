Kern High School District investigating alleged harassment of LGBTQ student club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry parents and students demanded action from Frontier High School after a club for LGBTQ students was allegedly harassed.

According to multiple posts on social media, the Gay Straight Alliance at the school was bullied after its first meeting of the school year.

The students allegedly interfered with the group by holding “Make America Great Again” flags, shouting slurs and following them to the parking lot.

The Kern High School District confirmed an incident between the groups that is being investigated.

The district released the following statement: