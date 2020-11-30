Kern Health Systems’ Project Management Office named as finalist for ‘PMO of the Year’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Health Systems’ Project Management Office (PMO) was recently named as a finalist for the “PMO of the Year” award by Project Management Institute (PMI).

According to a news release, PMI is a global organization committed to the highest quality and standards within the Project Management profession.

PMI chose Kern Health Systems’ PMO as a finalist due to several efforts carried out by the office, such as rolling out a patient-centered medical home model, known as the Health Homes Program, at six locations across Kern County. According to PMI, the effort required collaboration with five different provider community organizations and more than 100 individuals inside and outside Kern Health Systems. Kern Health Systems’ PMO also organized a group of sister health plans from across California so PMO leaders can share experiences and adopt best practices.

“To be recognized globally as one of the best in Project Management is an incredible achievement, one which we are extremely proud,” CEO Doug Hayward said.