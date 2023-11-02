BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ‘Blue Zones Project Bakersfield’ announced the city’s first business to earn a special, worksite designation today.

Kern Health Systems was the first business in the city to earn the designation by practicing and developing healthy lifestyles, eating options and fitness alternatives within the building. Kern Health Systems has provided employees with a fit room, treadmills and standing workstations.

‘Blue Zones’ are described as places around the world where people live extraordinarily long and vibrant lives, all the way from places like Okinawa, Japan to Loma Linda, California.

CEO of Kern Family Healthcare, Emily Duran, talked about the ‘Power 9’ concepts that include things such as moving naturally, having the right outlook and eating wisely.

“Really, the nine concepts are key foundations of Blue Zones, and its to really create healthy work environment, as well as a healthy community,” said Duran. “So, what we need to do here is ensure that if our people and our employees are in a very healthy state of mind, that it really does have a trickle down to our community.”