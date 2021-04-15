Kern Health Systems gets new member on board of directors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Health Systems has announced a new addition to its board of directors.

KHS said Michael T. Bowers was appointed to the board by 1st District Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters. He is currently the vice president of public affairs and government relations for Centric Healthcare in Bakersfield.

“We are excited to have Michael as a Board of Director of an organization that has served our County for 25 years, and we look forward to the professional experience and knowledge he will bring to the service of our members and community,” said Tim McGlew, chairman of the board.

Bowers has served on several boards and community campaigns in Kern County and has been newly appointed to the Planning Commission for the city of Bakersfield, according to KHS. He formerly served as the deputy district director for Sen. Andy Vidak and senior field representative for Congressman David Valadao.

KHS’ board of directors are appointed by the Board of Supervisors and consist of members of the health care community and members of the public. Meetings are held bi-monthly and are open to the public.